TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa Police say two men got creative when it came to mail "fishing" at a USPS Post Office near 31st and 129th E. Ave.
Officers say someone reported seeing a silver sedan pull up to the outside mailboxes July 28.
When police arrived, the sedan was still there. Officers approached the suspects, Emmet Manley and Travis Krug. They say one of the men admitted to "fishing", a common practice of pulling mail back out of drop boxes and stealing it.
In this case, police say the men were sliding glue traps, normally used to catch rats, into the drop boxes to pull out mail.
Officers say they recovered several stolen checks from the sedan along with equipment used to steal mail.
Both men were arrested for two counts of identity theft and conspiracy to commit a felony. Krug had a previous arrest warrant already out for identity theft as well.
Manley is a tribal citizen so will be tried in Federal or Tribal Courts.
Mail theft is a federal crime though so both suspects could end up in Federal Court.