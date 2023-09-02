TURLEY, Okla. — People were asked to “fill the boot” for the Turley Fire Department, who says they’re severely underfunded, on Saturday.
Turley firefighters were seen wearing hi-res vests and holding boots near 66th St. N. and N. Peoria Ave. on Saturday.
Captain Cameron Kleine with the Turley Fire Department says it was part of an effort to raise money for the department.
“We’re using the Fill The Boot drive this weekend for Labor Day weekend, to help fund our fire station, keep the doors open, make sure that the Turley community still has service available to them, we are in desperate needs of funds right now, we are severely underfunded, unable to make insurance payments for our vehicles right now, which will stop us from being able to operate them as a fire service,” Kleine said.
Kleine said Turley Fire is a Title 18 Fire Department and relies heavily on subscription dues from residents and businesses.
“What that basically means is we sound out a subscription to each of our constituents in our fire district and they pay a $80 subscription rate, $80 for residential, $180 for a commercial business, and if they are not a subscribed member it is $500 per apparatus per hour for their emergency, whether that is a fire emergency or a motor vehicle accident,” Kleine said.
However, Kleine said not everyone pays their dues.
“About half of the community doesn’t pay their fire subscription dues to the fire department, with that being said, we don’t have a whole lot of money in the budget, it all goes to maintaining the building, paying the bills,” Kleine said.
Kleine said they received around $12,000 in subscription dues last year and they got a $10,000 payment for responding to wildfires a few years ago.
Kleine also said that fuel alone is about $12,000 a year.
“So, it came out to be our budget being $22,000 and we still don’t have enough money this year to pay for our insurance, which is what we’re trying to make up for today,” Kleine said.
In a social media post, the Turley Fire said $857 was raised today.