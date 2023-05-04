OKLAHOMA CITY — Oklahoma Attorney General Gentner Drummond announced consumers who payed for free tax services through TurboTax's owner Intuit will begin receiving checks from a $141 million multistate settlement.
The announcement came Thursday, nearly a year since the settlement was announced.
About 4.4 million consumers nationwide will receive checks in the mail from the multistate settlement.
Oklahoma will receive more than $1.7 million for more than 56,000 people who the AG says were tricked into paying to file their federal tax return.
If you are eligible, you will be contacted by email from settlement fund administrator, Rust Consulting.
You will then receive a check in the mail automatically, without filing a claim. Checks will be mailed throughout May 2023.
Eligible consumers include those who paid to file their federal tax returns through TurboTax for tax years 2016, 2017 and 2018 but were eligible to file for free through the IRS Free File Program.
The amount each person receives will be based on the number of tax years for which they qualify.
Most consumers are expected to receive about $30. Checks are expected to be mailed out starting next week.