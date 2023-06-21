TULSA, Okla. -- A popular south Tulsa bakery is closed until further notice after being hit by lightning during the weekend storm. Nana Rose's Italian Bakery has power and air, but the lightning caused a surge that destroyed their equipment.
Instead of stocking her display with cannoli's and treats, Samantha Short, owner of Nana Rose's is stocking up on trash bags to throw food away.
"There's just no more money in the books to replace everything right now," she said.
While thousands of people were without power, Nana's had the opposite issue after the building was hit by lightning.
"We had, from what our techs said, lightning hit the building and surged the equipment. We've lost everything but our small market fridge and we can't sell cannoli's out of that. So far, we literally have nothing else to make our business go," Short said.
With all the equipment broken, it's estimated to be around $40,000 worth of damaged equipment.
"On top of having to be closed every day, which not only affects us as a business but the community, we lost the food itself, but the biggest thing is our equipment," she said.
Short said closing the bakery doors is not an option. She's hoping insurance covers the loss otherwise she'll look into a community fundraiser. She said it may take up to eight weeks after the insurance claim to get the equipment.