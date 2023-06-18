TULSA, Okla. — Thousands of people across Tulsa remain without power tonight. PSO said it maybe days before all customers get their lights back on.
For people like Michael Chambers, he came home to a disaster, trees on his yard and on his dad's home.
"I was told all the trees fell out in the street and can't nobody get passed on the street so I got my chainsaw and got to cutting and moving," he said.
Not only is he left to clean up the storm's mess, but he's feeling the heat.
"No power at all and it's hot," he said.
He's one of the thousands of PSO customers without power.
"We just got to make the best out of it. This isn't the end of the world. Hey, turn the tv off and read a book. Now this is what family is about. No power, come together and show love to each other," Chambers said.
During the City of Tulsa's news conference, Mayor G.T. Bynum reminded people to be patient.
"The time it's going to take to get everyone's power back up and running that is going to be days not hours," Bynum said.
Wayne Greene with PSO said they're bringing in crews as far as New Jersey to help with the storm aftermath to get the power back on. Greene said the damage is remarkable.
"This is the most significant outage situation since 2007 ice storm," Greene said.
While people wait in the dark and heat for power to be restored, Chambers is keeping a positive outlook on the situation.
"Get out. Get your grills going. Put some meat on the grill. Get out and help your neighbors clean up the yard. Be neighborly," Chambers said.
PSO says if your lines are sagging or you have leaning poles please call them and report them and get them on the list. It doesn't matter if they have power or not. They're still dangerous.