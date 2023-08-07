TULSA, Okla. — Tulsans will head to the polls on Tuesday to vote for or against the Improve Our Tulsa package.
Monday morning, some of Tulsa’s familiar faces gave the $814 million dollar plan one more push.
"Let's protect what we've got, both in terms of our democracy in Tulsa, but protect what we've got in terms of the quality of life that we now enjoy,” Rodger Randle, a former Tulsa mayor said.
"It's a basic bread and butter package that enables us to step forward and invest in our city,” former Tulsa Mayor Susan Savage said.
“If we want to keep this city to be a world-class city, we have to maintain our infrastructure, but we also have to plan ahead,” former Tulsa Mayor Dewey Bartlett said.
But some aren't buying it.
The Republican Party of Tulsa County has taken a stance on the bond proposal and that stance is ‘no.’
“We’re not opposed, listen we love Tulsa, we recognize that there are repairs and things that need to be done, people are tired of paying for the same thing over and over again, but we think that this is too rushed and it was too soon,” Ronda Vuillemont-Smith, County Chair of the Republican Party of Tulsa County.
The organization says Tulsa city leaders could do better on the four propositions and that Improve Our Tulsa is the wrong approach at this time.
“The current bond that they are looking to replace does not expire until 2025, until the fall of 2025, that’s two years, let’s delve into this, come back, give us a more specific plan, give us something that we can seek our teeth in and can all get behind," Vuillemont-Smith said.
The organization says that their biggest concerns are the $75 million for undefined housing initiatives, additional funding for the Gilcrease Museum and the uncertainty with Zink Lake.
“We’ve already given money for the Gilcrease, we were told it was going to be one amount and then now it’s more than doubled, so we’re tired of paying for the same thing over and over again," Vuillemont-Smith said.