TULSA, Okla. -- Tulsans are showing their appreciation to crews restoring power to Green Country.
PSO, which provides electricity to a large area of eastern Oklahoma, said it sustained substantial damage to its power grid including transmission structures, more than 700 broken poles, cross-arms and downed wires after Saturday's storms.
PSO brought in 2,700 off-system workers – line workers, forestry and support personnel -- some coming from as far away as New Jersey and Delaware.
The sign posted in front of Expo Square reads "Thanks for the Hook Up. #Litterally."