Tulsans rally to support man who lost photography equipment to thieves

TULSA, Okla. - A man targeted by thieves is overwhelmed with gratitude after the Tulsa community stepped up to support him after someone stole his photography equipment.
Steve Cluck is known for starting the "I Heart Tulsa" campaign 15 years ago. His hobby is photography, and he's been working on a series documenting the people of "the 918."
He also takes photos at events around town, including benefits and fundraisers for various causes.
This week, his photography equipment was stolen from his car parked in the driveway of his Brookside neighborhood.
He posted about the theft on Facebook, and the community came together to support him. People donated enough to double the goal to replace his equipment.
Cluck said the support has restored his faith in people and has made him love Tulsa even more. He's more excited than ever to get back out with his photography.
