TULSA, Okla. — People in Green Country continue to search for a place to get fuel following the recent storms.
You could find gas at the QuikTrip at 21st and Harvard for $3.07 and the Kum & Go near 41st and Sheridan, also for $3.07.
Both had lines but people were able to get gas.
Elsewhere at the Kum & Go near 51st and Yale, gas was still unavailable.
Mayor G.T. Bynum addressed where the city stands on gas at the Tuesday press conference.
“Have heard from a lot of concerned folks that we are about to run out of fuel in Tulsa, is that true? That is not true,” Bynum said.
Bynum says because the State of Oklahoma signed an Emergency Declaration for the use of generators, fuel suppliers can supply gas as normal.
“The State did issue that waiver and by then the early evening yesterday power had been restored at all three terminals and so they are operating as they would any other time,” Bynum said.
Bynum said the only delay in gas stations getting gas would be the tanks getting to the gas stations and the supply of gas is there for Tulsa and Tulsans need not worry.