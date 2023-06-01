TULSA, Okla. — Now that's some high-quality H2O!
Tulsa's water won the Oklahoma Water Taste Contest last week in Norman.
Now that it has won on a state level, Tulsa's water will advance to a regional competition in Louisiana, then could move on to nationals in June 2024.
The City of Tulsa Water and Sewer Department operates two water treatment plants that receive their water from four Oklahoma lakes: Oologah, Spavinaw, Eucha and Hudson.
"Not only do we want to meet safe drinking water regulations, but we also want to provide the best tasting water for Tulsa," said Eric Lee, Water and Sewer Director. "Our City employees do an incredible job of operating and maintaining our water system."
The City samples and analyzes its treated drinking water throughout the year to make sure it meets or exceeds federal standards.
Tests conducted on treated water during 2022 showed the levels of all contaminants continued to fall below the regulatory levels prescribed by the Environmental Protection Agency.
This month, Tulsa residents will get a chance to look at the annual water quality report with their utility bills.
The water quality report also can be viewed in either English or Spanish at www.cityoftulsa.org/waterquality.