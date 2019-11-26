  • Tulsa Zoo's Dollar Day and Toy Drive return Wednesday

    By: Ryan Love

    Updated:

    TULSA, Okla. - Quick Facts:

    • The Tulsa Zoo's Dollar Day and Toy Drive return Wednesday.
    • Admission will be $1 to all guests.
    • The zoo will be accepting donations of unwrapped toys and new coats for toddlers and kids through age 18 for Family & Children Services.
    • Donations are not required for $1 admission but are encouraged.

