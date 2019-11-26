TULSA, Okla. - Quick Facts:
- The Tulsa Zoo's Dollar Day and Toy Drive return Wednesday.
- Admission will be $1 to all guests.
- The zoo will be accepting donations of unwrapped toys and new coats for toddlers and kids through age 18 for Family & Children Services.
- Donations are not required for $1 admission but are encouraged.
