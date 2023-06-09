TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa woman is warning about the dangers of people having their drinks spiked, after she says it happened to her.
People have been posting online about drinks being spiked while out and about in Tulsa.
Nicky Zavala says her drink was spiked when she was out on at night in Tulsa with her husband and her friend.
"I remember dancing with the guy, getting back to my husband and my friend and that’s literally it," Zavala said. "The next moment that I remember is waking up in the morning and I was like, where am I? I was in my bed. I was like, well I’m at home, okay … what happened?"
She says she only had two drinks and doesn’t remember very much after that, she’s only been told what happened that night.
"[I] was slurring my words, I was incoherent in sentences like they weren’t making sense when I was trying to tell them something," Zavala explained. "I did end up throwing up multiple times … I kept saying that my left eye, that my left eye was like hazy and I couldn’t see out of my left eye."
FOX23 has been getting reports from people saying they’ve had their drinks spiked and there’ve been posts from people online saying it's happened to them too.
Tulsa Police have told us they haven’t had more reports of this happening.
They say they only get reports when there’s a victim of sexual assault.
Lt. Darin Ehrenrich from Tulsa Police’s Special Victims Unit says drink drugging is worrying.
"Any number of things can be utilized to spike drinks, Rohypnol, GHB, over the counter sedatives, any number of things, ecstasy," he said. "This can be very dangerous in mixing unknown substances with your body in conjunction with the alcohol. That can be exceptionally dangerous to people."
Ehrenrich has this advice for people when they’re out drinking.
"The first thing that someone should look out for is if their intoxication level is not in conjunction with how much they’ve had to drink that night," he explained. "You know, some of those effects could be just dizziness, lightheadedness, inability to maintain balance."
"Did you have like a vodka tonic that’s a clear drink and now it’s cloudy, has some coloring in it changed?" Ehrenrich continued.
Zavala says she was okay because she was with her husband and friend who made sure nothing bad happened to her and she got home safely.
She says her experience has had a lasting impact on her though and she hopes by speaking out, more people will be careful and watch their drinks.
"I definitely don’t even indulge in it now like it almost sometimes makes me sick to my stomach just to think about drinking in general or even out in bars and clubs in general," she said.
Police say if you feel this has happened to you while on a night out, please seek medical attention.