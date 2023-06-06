TULSA, Okla. — A warrant has been issued for a Tulsa woman after an affidavit claims she was involved in a teen's murder in October.
Makyah Riggins is now being charged with first degree murder, use of a vehicle in discharge of a weapon and gang related offense.
In October 2022, Tulsa Police were called out to a victim down near East 46th Street North and Peoria, according to an affidavit.
The court document says when officers arrived on scene, they found Demarion Brown dead on the curb in front of a house. Another victim, Joshua Moses, was taken to the hospital after being shot in the leg.
From the cartridge casings found on the ground at the crime scene, the affidavit says police believed two different guns had been used.
When police spoke to a witness, he said he heard 17 to 18 shots fired. He also had surveillance footage that he shared with officers that caught the audio of the shooting.
After canvassing the neighborhood, police visited Moses who was being treated at a nearby hospital, the documents say.
Moses told police he and Brown were walking down the street after leaving a party when a vehicle drove past them with it's headlights off, and shot out the window. The documents say Moses had been running away when he was hit in the leg. Someone then gave him a ride to the hospital.
When police asked Moses what color the vehicle was, officers were unable to determine the color after Moses first answered it was white and then later said it was a dark-colored vehicle.
Fast forward to March 1, 2023, documents say police interviewed a suspect taken in for a separate criminal investigation in partnership with Broken Arrow Police as BAPD had initially believed their investigation was connected to TPD's October shooting. When police mentioned the October shooting, the suspect said he had no involvement with the deadly shooting and wasn't in the area at the time of the crime, but he knows who was responsible.
The suspect claimed a Black female who goes by the name, "K2" was the driver of the shooting suspect vehicle and the shooters were two guys nicknamed "Spark-something" and "#12."
In the affidavit, the interviewed suspect said he was in a groupchat with the shooters and they admitted to chasing Moses down the road during the shooting. The suspect also said the two shooters had written a rap song about the crime.
According to the court documents, Broken Arrow Police said they had came across a juvenile suspect called "Spark." After BAPD shared Spark's phone number with TPD, officers were able to trace the number. While they looked into Spark, they found a Black female had contacted him twice within the last few months that fit the description of K2, later identified as Makyah Riggins.
The documents say Riggins had been arrested twice before. Once in November 2022 and once in January 2023. both times were for drug and felony charges.
When Riggins was arrested in November, it was only a couple weeks after the shooting that killed Brown and injured Moses.
Documents claim Riggins was with Spark during both of those arrests.
When Riggins was arrested in November, police conducted a search warrant on her cellphone, according to the affidavit.
During the search, police found Riggins had a contact under the name "Spark." The GPS location device on her phone also placed her near the house party in October, where Brown and Moses were leaving the night Brown was killed.
Officers also found messages between Riggins and another contact named "Simba."
The affidavit says, in the messages, the two appeared to be arguing. At some point, Riggins says "Stfu I'm tryna catch a fly" followed by a picture of someone in latex gloves throwing up what police believed to be a gang sign. Simba then responds, "okay I'm sorry be careful tho fr."
Prior to Brown's death, messages between Riggins and multiple other people place her at the scene of the crime and mention derogatory terms used for a specific gang. After further investigation, the affidavit claims Riggins appeared to be in a competing gang.
Officers also served search warrants on Riggins's Instagram and Facebook accounts. In Riggins instagram, the affidavit says Riggins was messaging someone trying to sell them a gun and firearm parts.
In the message, Riggins mentioned to the seller the Glock-43 semi automatic handgun is missing a magazine. Police believed this is because it was left at the crime scene, the one the witness had found and turned in, documents say.
Investigators then looked into the found magazine and discovered it is only used for two types of guns and a Glock-43 would not be one of them, documents say.
The magazine found could fit into the Glock-43 momentarily but because of it's slightly incorrect fit, it could fall out during use. According to the affidavit, investigators believe this could have happened to the suspect.
The documents claim the crime began after younger members of Riggins's rival gang had been "disrespecting" her gang's members.
According to the affidavit, officers believe Riggins to have scouted the party's location, driven the shooters to the area, drove the shooters by the victims allowing them to kill Brown and injure Moses and then fled the scene. She then tried to sell one of the suspected murder weapons only approximately 13 hours after the murder. Due to these factors, police claim Riggins was a "principle" participant in the murder of Brown and the shooting of Moses.