The “Improve our Tulsa” package is a renewal, so Mayor G.T. Bynum said it will not raise taxes but rely on a temporary sales tax extension and bond issues.
“All the fluff has been removed,” he noted. “These are the things that we have to do to maintain the things that the citizens have already bought and paid for.”
City facilities come in a close second, with $270.4 million in proposed funding.
“In the last fifteen years we have been trying to catch up with about fifty years of deferred maintenance on street work and we have done that at the expense of properly maintaining city facilities,” he said. “That’s how you end up when Chief Franklin turns on the water faucet in his office at Tulsa police headquarters, brown water comes out.”
You cannot drink water from the tap in the kitchen of the Tulsa Area Emergency Management Agency either. It’s housed in the basement of the police and municipal courts building.
Executive Director Joe Kralicek said the building they’re currently housed in dates back to the 1960s and is not adequate for the work they’re doing today.
“Partnering with the police department and the fire department makes a lot of sense, not just from an operational standpoint of having my police chief and my fire chief just down the hall from me, but from a cost saving standpoint to the residents of Tulsa,” he said.
The vote is on Tuesday, August 8. Other items in the Improve Our Tulsa package include $152.8 million for capital equipment, and $95 million for housing and neighborhoods as part of an effort to make a substantial investment toward a $104.2 million dollar Tulsa Housing Initiative to help fill a critical housing need in Tulsa.