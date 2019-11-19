Tulsa voters to decide on Sunday liquor sales

TULSA, Okla. - Liquor could be for sale on Sundays in a liquor store near you sooner than later.
The Tulsa Board of County Commissioners passed a resolution Friday calling for an election to decide on liquor stores selling alcohol on Sundays.
The current county law only allows liquor stores to sell alcohol Monday through Saturday.
Voters are scheduled to head to the polls on March 3 to vote on this on the presidential primary ballot.
The official ballot question will be "Shall sales of alcoholic beverages on Sundays by retail spirit licensees be allowed in Tulsa County, Oklahoma?"
This is the latest Oklahoma alcohol law to face changes as the last year has allowed high-point beer and wine to be sold in more places and for parents to take their children inside liquor stores.
