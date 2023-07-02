TULSA, Okla. -- Heat stroke can happen quickly, a Tulsa vet clinic reminded pet owners on Friday.
Marina Animal Clinic near 21st and Mingo posted a video of Milo and Tank being treated for heat stroke after their owner took them in after they suspected them of being overheated.
The clinic said the dogs’ temperature was slowly brought down with tepid water along with IV fluids and they were able to go home the same day. The clinic said Sunday Milo and Tank are doing great.
The clinic said the temperature of the dogs was 106- and 105.5-degrees Fahrenheit. A normal range for a dog is 100 to 102 degrees Fahrenheit.
“These dogs were very lucky and were able to walk out of our clinic today because of the quick actions taken by our team,” the clinic said in a social media post. “Most dogs with heat stroke are not as lucky.”
According to the American Kennel Club Canine Health Foundation, if you suspect heat stroke in your pet, stop all activity and walk or carry your dog to a cool, shaded area with good air circulation. If the symptoms do not improve quickly and you are unable to take your dog’s temperature take your dog to your veterinarian immediately.
Signs of heat stroke are very similar to the signs seen in humans, although dogs pant more in an effort to cool themselves.
- Panting
- Hypersalivation (drooling)
- Warm to touch
- Red mucous membranes of the mouth
- Rapid heart rate
- Dry nose
- Quiet or poorly responsive, may lay down and refuse or be unable to rise
- Vomiting
- Blood from the mouth or in stool
- Seizures
- Muscle tremors
- Ataxia (staggering)
- Coma
- Death