TULSA, Okla. — If you’re someone who depends on the bus to get around but maybe don’t have a bus stop near you, we’ve got some good news.
Tulsa Transit is now offering its own “Micro Transit” service, giving you a ride to wherever you need, the same way a taxi might.
The service works pretty similar to your typical ride share. You pull up an app on your phone, type in where you are, where you want to go and within minutes a personal car comes to pick you up.
The big difference though? This service costs you a fraction of an Uber or Lyft.
“You’ll get the same price as a bus ticket right now, which is a dollar seventy-five,” Tulsa Transit’s Marketing Director BreAnna Hall said.
Hall said these personalized routes are meant to stand in place of some regular bus routes.
“We took the buses off of those routes and put Micro on there to maybe ease the accessibility for people,” she said.
Right now, the program is still in its pilot stage and only available in limited locations during night hours and on Sundays.
FOX23 spent Sunday morning riding along on one of those Micro Transit rides.
Hall showed us how to request a ride from the GoPass app.
Within about 10 minutes, our driver was there to pick us up.
Our driver took us to the Osage casino, about a five-minute drive. From there, he took off.
We then requested a ride back and after a roughly 15-minute wait, our pickup ride was there.
All in all, just about the same amount of time any taxi or rideshare could’ve taken too.
Right now, the service is only offered in the north Tulsa area, but Tulsa Transit does expect to expand the service citywide within the next few months.
