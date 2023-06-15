TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa Transit hosted their annual "Dump the Pump" event encouraging daily commuters to use their public transit.
The event was held at The Gathering Place featuring face painting, bubble art and giveaways.
Due to this annual event, on June 15, all bus fare is free.
Scott Marr, the general manager for Tulsa Transit, said the event is held to encourage leaving your car parked for the day.
"The philosophy behind dump the pump is don't put gas in your car today," Marr said. "Take transit, try transit, see if that works for you."
He said it's an opportunity for the transit to get more ridership and cut down on atmospheric damages.
"Using public transportation helps our air quality," he said. "We do ozone alert time during July and August. So parking your car also stops on the fumes that is in our atmosphere."
Marr said, for those interested, the transit has an app and a schedule to determine when and where riders can be picked up.
"You can go to Tulsa transit.org and look at our schedules," Marr said. "We've increased frequency on a lot of different routes. We've listened to our customers. We provide an excellent service, a safe efficient service that will get our passengers from point A to point B. And today is the type of day that allow people to park their cars and try transit."
For those interested in giving Tulsa Transit a try, click here for more information.