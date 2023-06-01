Tulsa Transit Authority trying to secure funding for additional route

TULSA, Okla. — A budget shortfall has the Metropolitan Tulsa Transit Authority seeking federal grant funding to build its new 11th Street Route 66 Bus Rapid Transit (BRT) route.
FOX23’s Amy Hybels spoke with Metropolitan Tulsa Transit Authority General Manager Scott Marr on Thursday about the revised plans to add the new route.
Plans call for the 11th Street Route 66 BRT Route to begin at the downtown station on Denver Avenue.
The new service, modeled after the Peoria Aero Bus Rapid Transit route, but with different colors and signage, would then continue along 11th Street.
It would continue onto Garnett and then turn onto East 21st Street.
The new buses would then circle the East Gate Metroplex before heading back. Plans call for installation of 44 new BRT stations at $350,000 each.
While their core service already drives this route, Marr said the new Route 66 BRT Service will be an improvement.
“It’s a 45-minute route today, so Bus Rapid Transit, BRT, is anywhere from 15 to 20 minutes," Marr said. "So you add that frequency, you become more reliable, more dependable, more people will ride.”
But in order to make that happen, the Tulsa Transit Authority has to come up with an additional $14 million.
“In 2018, before I was here, is when they came up with the numbers and it wasn’t until mid-last year that we realized there were supply chain issues and then obviously inflation that are going to lead to additional costs," Marr said.
He said they applied for funding through the new Improve our Tulsa capital improvement package, but were not selected.
“Sixty percent of the design is completed on Route 66 for the BRT. We’re going to try to leverage every federal dollar we possibly can so there’s going to be opportunities that come that we will apply for,” Marr said.
Mayor G.T. Bynum’s office provided FOX23 with a statement:
“We will leverage all grant opportunities to move this project forward. As we’ve seen with every aspect in the city, inflation costs have impacted all areas of operation and capital projects and we will work with MTTA to make this project a reality.”
For now, the opening of the 11th Street Route 66 BRT has been pushed back to April of 2025.