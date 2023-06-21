TULSA, Okla. — The wall of one of Tulsa's iconic Route 66 buildings has collapsed after the weekend storm.
The historic Rose Bowl has been damaged, and the organization that works from there says it's going to cost them thousands of dollars to repair.
The building is home to the nonprofit One Hope Tulsa, which helps kids.
"There was about a foot or foot-and- a-half separation," said Joe Blankenship. "By morning, it was about two or two-and-a-half feet. And by Tuesday afternoon, the wall fell about 2 p.m."
Blankenship is the president of One Hope Tulsa.
About 25 people were inside the building on Saturday night when they first noticed the hole.
The wall collapse has left a massive gap in the side of the building 25 feet up and 110 feet across.
"A lot of damage, but thankful for people being here and trying to get it repaired," Blankenship said. "We’re working towards that."
Built in 1961, it was designed after a bomb shelter. The collapse has damaged some of the historic basketball court and hoop.
"This is an iconic basketball court, this is from the Reynolds Center back when the University of Tulsa's team went to the elite 8," Blankenship explained. "This is the goals, and we lost one of those goals, we lost some of the court and you can’t really replace that."
Part of a mural and a classroom was damaged too. Blankenship says he's upset about the building, but they’ve also had to change some of One Hope Tulsa's programming too to help kids.
"There’s a church down the street that’s given us access to their facilities so we’re going to use that for some of our tutoring programs," he said. "We’re having meals in the park."
As the clean up continues, Blankenship says it's going to cost them around $100,000 to fix.
But says they have hope that they’ll bounce back quickly.
"We’re hoping to salvage everything we can and reuse everything we can," he added.
They say the rest of the building is structurally sound and they have a security guard watching it.
They’re hoping to have the wall built again within the next month and are raising money to do it at the moment.