TULSA, Okla. — Beloved Tulsa staple Lone Wolf is getting a new location on Riverside.
Owner Phillip Phillips said they had been working to snag their new location for a while and finally got everything settled.
"So we've been working on the lease contract for this location and the yard bar location outside the sand bar for about five months," he said. "Now, we finally buttoned it all up with River Park Authority and the city."
The new five-acre area will provide plenty of space for both inside and outside seating, a full service bar and entertainment. There will be a yard bar and a sand bar right along the river.
Phillips said the feedback from residents has been incredibly positive and he's very grateful for the support from the community.
"It's pretty incredible," he said. "We've always felt humbled and honored to be welcomed by Tulsa and this is just, it's a further extension of that."
The new location will be the next extension of Lone Wolf, Phillips said. An exciting symbol of growth from their more humble beginnings as a food truck.
"So for this location with the double decker patio, this is going to be a Lone Wolf pushed into the next 10 years," Phillips said. "We grew from a food truck to a quick serve restaurant. And now we're kind of growing from quick service to a full service aspect. So we're upping the quality of our menu. We're going to do table service, full service bar with curated cocktails."
