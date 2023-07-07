TULSA, Okla – A man is dead and another person is in the hospital after a shooting near the Desert Hills Motel Friday.
Police responded to a shooting after a couple was driving down 11th Street and one of the occupants was shot in the head, police said.
Police said the victim was taken to the hospital in stable condition.
Police said the person who shot at the couple was staying at the Desert Hills Motel.
After trying to reach out to the shooting suspect, the man fired several rounds from within the room.
“The suspect then used a semi-automatic rifle and fired numerous additional rounds, this time it was clear that he was firing at our officers,” Tulsa police said in a statement. “We held our positions and called in the Special Operations Team for assistance. As we moved up with our MRAP to provide ballistic protection, a woman emerged from the room and was quickly taken into custody. Contemporaneous to taking the woman into custody, there was a shot fired in the room.”
Around 10:20 p.m., officers told FOX23 the remaining suspect was found dead from a self-inflicted gunshot wound.