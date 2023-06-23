Weather Alert

...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM THIS AFTERNOON TO 9 PM CDT THIS EVENING... * WHAT...Heat index values up to 97 expected. * WHERE...Tulsa, Rogers, Creek and Wagoner Counties. * WHEN...From 1 PM this afternoon to 9 PM CDT this evening. * IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity will combine to create a dangerous situation in which heat illnesses are possible. The hot and humid conditions will be especially dangerous to those that remain without power and to those involved in outdoor storm recovery efforts. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible, reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear light weight and loose fitting clothing when possible and drink plenty of water. To reduce risk during outdoor work the occupational safety and health administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency, call 911. &&