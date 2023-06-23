TULSA, Okla. – An east Tulsa sports complex has been closed indefinitely after the city deemed it structurally unsafe.
The Carl Smith Sports Complex is a 9-field complex on the southwest corner of 21st Street and 177th East Avenue in Tulsa.
The complex sustained structural damage to the bleachers and much of the park after last weekend’s storms, according to a social media post by a league page run by the park.
A league who uses the park said the city told them that the park is closing because the damage was too extensive.
The city has not said what they plan to do with the park.