  • Owasso soldier returns home just in time for the holidays

    By: Rick Maranon

    Updated:

    Owasso, Okla. - QUICK FACTS:

    • An Owasso man deployed to Afghanistan for the last ten and a half months is back home.
    • Staff Sergeant Jordan Jones returned home to two different homecoming reunions with his family Wednesday.
    • Melissa Jones, Jordan's wife, and Piper, their daughter were waiting at the airport. The reunion in the terminal was the first time since Piper was born that Jordan has physically seen and held his daughter.
    • But there was a second reunion also in the works for Melissa and Jordan's other child, Waylon at his preschool.
    • At the King's Kids Preschool at the First Baptist Church in Owasso, the kids lined the hall with American flags and teachers has painted "thank you" banners for Jordan.
    • Two-year-old Waylon knew there was "a parade in the hall", but it was only after Jordan was in place did Waylon realize the parade was for him and his father.
    • With Melissa and Piper also at the preschool, the family was reunited for the first time since January 2nd, 2019.
    • Jordan said he is happy his deployment ended just in time for the holiday season.

    Trending Stories

    Related Headlines

    Trending Video

    Burger King sued after vegan claims Impossible Whopper was contaminated with meat, reports say

    © 2019 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending Now - Most Read Stories