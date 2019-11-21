Tulsa selected to host prestigious firefighter training program in 2020

TULSA, Okla. - A prestigious firefighter training event is coming to Tulsa for the first time.
The Oklahoma Smoke Diver Program will be held at the Tulsa Fire Training Center next March and is expected to have a $200,000 economic impact on the community.
The program is only available in a handful of states. Oklahoma firefighters began work on bringing it to the state about five years ago.
Tryouts will be conducted on Saturday by the nonprofit Oklahoma Smoke Divers Association. The group expects about 150 firefighters from the region to vie for 30 positions in the program.
Firefighters who are accepted will be able to use the program to expand upon the training they already receive. The Oklahoma Smoke Diver Program researches situations in which firefighters have died responding to emergencies, and teaches others how to survive them.
Many firefighters who participate in the program are unable to finish. Most recently, in Georgia, 48 firefighters started the program and only 16 finished. It's very difficult.
Twenty-five Tulsa firefighters have completed the program in the past.
Oklahoma is only the 5th state to host this training program.
