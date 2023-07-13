TULSA, Okla. — A Tulsa school board member continues to be in the hot seat. Earlier this week at the school board meeting, things got heated between members E'Lena Ashley and Diamond Marshall over LGBTQ books.
However in May, Ashley spoke at the East Central High School graduation ceremony and invited people to pray.
School board members are receiving cease and desist letters for unconstitutional regulation of commencement speech.
The documents said TPS threatened to regulate commencement remarks and give precise scripts for school board members to use in their commencement remarks and to not deviate from the script.
FOX23 contacted Ashley's office, and she's not commenting at this time.
Fast forward to this week's board meeting, when the consent item to renew City Year, a program that provides tutors and mentors for students, was up for discussion.
From an Instagram post dated June 15, during Pride Month, City Year posted LGBTQ inclusive books. This resulted in Ashley questioning if City Year is pushing an agenda and if TPS should continue their relationship.
"I want parents and citizens to know that these are the type of recommended book lists that they have," she said.
Supt. Deborah Gist clarified by saying, "that is inaccurate. That's really important for Tulsans to know. City Year doesn't work with students in June and not providing lists of books for students in June."
In response to Ashley questioning City Year, board member Diamond Marshall got upset and said Ashley is wasting everyone's time.
"If you are here to represent your community and district, including LGBTQ students that you call LGBTQXYZ community, that's disgusting. I'm tired of it. I'm not going to sit here and listen to this hateful rhetoric," she said.
TPS has not responded to FOX23 for a comment.
Next Friday, State Sen. Dana Prieto is holding a news conference in support of prayer at school functions in response to Ashley's speech.