  • Tulsa's Celebrity Club restaurant to temporarily stop serving dishes with romaine lettuce

    By: Chrishayla Smith

    Updated:

    TULSA, Okla. - QUICK FACTS:

    • Celebrity Restaurant in Tulsa announced they will be pulling their orders of lettuce because of a FDA  recall.
    • FDA recalled the lettuce a few days ago.
    • The restaurant say they will serve table side salads instead of Caesar.

    Trending Stories

    Related Headlines

    Trending Video

    Utah woman challenges lewdness charges for going topless in front of stepkids

    © 2019 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending Now - Most Read Stories