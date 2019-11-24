TULSA, Okla. - QUICK FACTS:
- Celebrity Restaurant in Tulsa announced they will be pulling their orders of lettuce because of a FDA recall.
- FDA recalled the lettuce a few days ago.
- The restaurant say they will serve table side salads instead of Caesar.
