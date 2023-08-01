TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa’s Black Tech Street, a revival of Black Wall Street, has formed an alliance with Microsoft to boost Black tech workers and entrepreneurs.
Tyrance Billingsley II is the founder and executive director of Black Tech Street.
He said his goal is to have 1,000 Black tech workers in Black Tech Street by 2030.
He brought Microsoft into his efforts to help fund training and to connect them with jobs.
Billingsley said Black Tech Street’s alliance with Microsoft will help restore Greenwood’s history as a national center for Black talent and innovation.
He said to meet that goal of 1,000 tech workers, Microsoft has agreed to add scholarships through the Cyber Skills Center at Tulsa Community College, whose students are already in the workforce but taking classes to build technology skills.
Billingsley said Microsoft will also support job placement efforts after training.
"The second largest company on the planet just sent their senior executive here to announce that they're in an alliance with us to help rebirth Greenwood,” he said. “I mean, nothing like that has ever happened before so it's a very big deal and even beyond the gives and gets, it's pretty incredible."
Black Tech Street is calling the alliance with Microsoft “The Digital Transformation of Black Wall Street."