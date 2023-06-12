TULSA, Okla. — On Monday, it was announced that TTCU Federal Credit Union is taking over as Tulsa Run’s title sponsor.
Management of the run will also change from Tulsa Sports Commission to Tulsa Route 66 Marathon.
Destiny Green, the executive director of Tulsa Run and Tulsa Route 66 Marathon, says the management will help revamp an iconic Tulsa race.
“I think this is a big deal for the Tulsa running community because Tulsa Run has been so impactful in the Tulsa running community, and Route 66 Marathon has also been such a staple over the past 16 years and I feel like Tulsa Run really need a little bit of a revamp, if you will, and I feel like that’s something that the Williams Route 66 marathon crew is able to give that,” she said.
Tim Lyons, the president and CEO of TTCU, says TTCU is always excited to support local events.
"It really enables TTCU Federal Credit Union to continue doing what we always do, we support our communities, we’ve been a long-standing supporter of schools, but we also support a lot of special events that really bring people together in the Tulsa region and we're so excited about that,” he said.
Lyons said in 1980, he ran in the run with his wife, an avid runner herself, before he knew he wanted to marry her.
“Never in my wildest dreams did I think that 40 something years later my organization, TTCU Federal Credit Union, would be helping Tulsa Run to assure its future,” Lyons said.
“Tulsa Run was here first and has been around almost nearly 50 years and has become a foundational event for our Tulsa region and it’s so vital that we keep that foundation,” Lyons also said.
The Tulsa Run will be held on October 28, 2023, and will include a 2k, 5k, 15k and 5k+15k.
To celebrate the changes, the first 66 people to sign up for the 15k can use the promo code ‘ROUTE66’ for a $20 discount. Anyone who uses the code ‘TTCU10’ before Friday, June 16 at 11:59 p.m. will receive a 10% discount on all races.
For more information about the run, including how to sign up, click here.