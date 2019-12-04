  • Tulsa Roughnecks drop name, rebrand as FC Tulsa

    By: Ryan Love

    Updated:

    TULSA, Okla. - Exit Roughnecks. Enter FC Tulsa.

    Tulsa's professional soccer club is adopting a new identity revealed Wednesday by owners J.W. Ryan and Kyle Craft.

    Related Headlines

    The USL Championship franchise Tulsa Roughnecks is dropping the mascot name, becoming FC Tulsa, and rebranding its look and logos.

    "After months of listening to our fans at focus groups, town halls, surveys, and informal one-on-one conversations, it became clear that a majority of our supporters desired a new image, brand and a fresh start for our club," said owner Ryan Craft.

    The new name includes "FC" (football club) and falls in line with several notable clubs around the world.

    The new crest features Oklahoma state bird, the scissor-tailed flycatcher and reflects the City of Tulsa in its artwork and new gold and white color scheme.

    FC Tulsa will honor the original Tulsa Roughnecks franchise that played from 1978-85 by starting a legacy ambassador program that will feature Tulsa Roughnecks legends Charlie Mitchell and Victor Moreland.

    Another upcoming change for the 2020 season will see the field rotating where the club plays at ONEOK Field. It will turn 90 degrees with the goal line now lying along the third baseline and stretching to the right-field fence.

    Trending Stories

    Trending Video

    Melania Trump unveils 'Spirit of America' Christmas theme at White House

    © 2019 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending Now - Most Read Stories