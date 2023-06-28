Tulsa roofer gives Sand Springs elderly couple free new roof
Michele White
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
More News
Efforts to remodel a more than 60-year-old library ramping up in McAlester. The Fugitt Foundation of McAlester announced a pledge of $1.5 million to remodel the McAlester Public Library at the… Read MoreNew donor announced for multi-million dollar McAlester Library remodel
When Brandon and Karen Witten, owners of Family Tree Roofing of Tulsa saw FOX23's story about an 83-year-old veteran and his wife, who had lost their roof in the storm that hit Tulsa on Father… Read MoreTulsa roofer gives Sand Springs elderly couple free new roof
“No one contacted us at all. I contacted the resort, and I was informed that there’s been a lot of damage. There were some trailers that were turned over. They had people out there working all… Read More4th of July vacationers scrambling after Yogi Bear’s Jellystone Park closes due to storm damage
This week's Sky Watch includes when to see the full moon, the best times to spot Venus and a few opportunities to spot the International Space Station. Read MoreFOX23 Sky Watch
A woman was injured after a tree blew onto her car while she was driving in Craig County on Tuesday, the Oklahoma Highway Patrol Reported. Read MoreStrong winds responsible after tree ends up on top of car, woman hospitalized
Video shows a game warden jump into a Stillwater lake to save a 1-year-old girl from drowning. Read MoreVideo: Payne County game warden saves 1-year-old from drowning
Tulsa police said one man is dead and one is in custody after a stabbing near a midtown Tulsa splash pad Tuesday night. Read MoreVideo: Man surrenders to police after deadly stabbing near midtown Tulsa splash pad
Police discovered a woman dead near the highway Wednesday morning. Read MoreVideo: Police investigating deadly hit-and-run on Highway 169
Police are investigating after a woman was found dead near Highway 169 at 81st early Wednesday. Read MorePolice investigating after woman found dead near Hwy 169 at 81st Street
Two people are in the hospital after a shooting and an attack with a baseball bat in east Tulsa Tuesday night. Read MoreVideo: 2 injured after east Tulsa shooting
Weather Alert
...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM CDT THIS EVENING... ...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON TO 9 PM CDT THURSDAY... * WHAT...For the Excessive Heat Warning, dangerously hot conditions with heat index values up to 114 this afternoon. For the Heat Advisory, heat index values up to 109 expected Thursday. * WHERE...Portions of northwest and west central Arkansas and east central, northeast and southeast Oklahoma. * WHEN...For the Excessive Heat Warning, until 9 PM CDT this evening. For the Heat Advisory, from noon to 9 PM CDT Thursday. * IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity will combine to create a dangerous situation in which heat illnesses are possible. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible, reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear light weight and loose fitting clothing when possible and drink plenty of water. To reduce risk during outdoor work the occupational safety and health administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency, call 911. &&
...EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 PM CDT THIS EVENING... ...HEAT ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM NOON TO 9 PM CDT THURSDAY... * WHAT...For the Excessive Heat Warning, dangerously hot conditions with heat index values up to 114 this afternoon. For the Heat Advisory, heat index values up to 109 expected Thursday. * WHERE...Portions of northwest and west central Arkansas and east central, northeast and southeast Oklahoma. * WHEN...For the Excessive Heat Warning, until 9 PM CDT this evening. For the Heat Advisory, from noon to 9 PM CDT Thursday. * IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity will combine to create a dangerous situation in which heat illnesses are possible. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible, reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear light weight and loose fitting clothing when possible and drink plenty of water. To reduce risk during outdoor work the occupational safety and health administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency, call 911. &&
Currently in Tulsa
Follow Fox23
Trending
-
NASCAR driver's in-laws, nephew dead after possible murder-suicide in Muskogee
-
Husband of St. Jude Dream Home winner wondered if the name announced on-air was actually his wife's
-
Tulsa County man and mother in jail after murder of 17-month-old baby
-
Driver charged with felony after running a storm roadblock in Tulsa
-
Tulsa man loses leg after drunk driver runs over downed power lines