Tulsa roofer gives Sand Springs elderly couple free new roof
SAND SPRINGS, Okla. − When Brandon and Karen Witten, owners of Family Tree Roofing of Tulsa, saw FOX23's story about an 83-year-old veteran and his wife, who had lost their roof in the storm that hit Tulsa on Father's Day weekend, they knew they had to help.
 
"When our electricity got turned on on Thursday, obviously, I turned my T.V. to you guys," Brandon said, "And the first story that I saw was this one. And so I looked at my wife and said, 'Let's do it.' She looked back at me and said, 'Let's do it.'"
 
Brandon contacted Jerry and Gloria Noble, who shared their story on FOX23 on Thursday about how they didn't have insurance to cover the costs of a new roof.
 
At that time, Noble told FOX23 the damage was "a blessing," because he didn't lose the whole roof and he and his wife were "still here."
 
Noble said used to work as a roofer and would repair it himself.
 
Brandon wasn't having any of that. He came to Noble's house on Friday and told him he would like to repair his roof.
 
On Wednesday, Noble said he wasn't surprised by Brandon's offer, as he previously told FOX23, "God would provide."
 
"I had no reason not to, because he's always true to His Word," Noble said on Wednesday, "And what He says, it's going to come about."
 
For his part, Brandon, too, said he had been praying.
 
"Every night, when my family prays and it's my turn to pray, I always pray to be able to help somebody without looking for anything in return," Brandon says, "And so this was just God answering a prayer that I send out every time we pray."
 
The roofing job will cost around $20,000 but Brandon says he was happy to do it, and that the gift won't hurt his business financially.
 
"In the overall run, no, it will be ok," he says, "Everything will work, out."
 
Noble says the whole situation continues to be a blessing for him.

More News