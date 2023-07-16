TULSA, Okla. — This weekend, the Tulsa Rock and Mineral Society held their annual rock and mineral show at Expo Square.
The event featured vendors selling rocks, minerals, fossils, jewelry, and other geological materials.
There were also several displays at the event as well.
Claude Bolze, a former geology professor at Tulsa Community College and the president of the Tulsa Rock and Mineral Society, said his favorite part of the event was getting to talk to people about rocks.
“My favorite part is the interaction with the people because I’m kind of a people person, and my passion is geology, my passion is talking about rocks, I love talking about rocks,” he said.
The group holds monthly meetings at College Hill Presbyterian Church, west of TU near 7th and Columbia, and holds field trips as well.
For more information about the Society, click here.
>>>MORE: An Affair of the Heart continues at Expo Square