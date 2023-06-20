TULSA, Okla. — Out-of-state crews from as far away as Virginia and Kentucky are in Tulsa working to restore power following Sunday’s early morning storm that caused massive power outages.
FOX23 spent time talking with a crew from a tree company in Kentucky Tuesday morning as they worked with linemen to try and repair downed power lines right off of East 46th Street North.
We also spoke with neighbors about their efforts to keep their food from spoiling as the power outage continues into its third day.
Neighbors in a North Kenosha Avenue neighborhood are doing what they can to try and salvage food.
Jessie Peters, who said she’s already had to throw food away, showed us a freezer filled with ice in her garage.
“It’s hard to buy ice because you have to come up with the money to buy it,” she noted, adding that she’s run out of money buying ice. “I got two deep freezers, I had to empty one that’s in the house and I’m trying to save this right here.”
She said her kids have been dropping meals off to her home.
Her neighbor down the street, Herschel Samuel, is using a small generator for just a couple of hours a day to try to keep things cold in his refrigerator.
But neighbor Ikia Young, who has been without power since Sunday, said she had to throw everything away that had spoiled in her refrigerator and freezer.
She said she’s lost hundreds of dollars in groceries. As far as staying cool, she does have family she can stay with at night.