TULSA, Okla. — The Tulsa Regional Chamber held an event today to examine the future of artificial intelligence in the workforce.
Several companies and business-minded individuals met at the renaissance convention center in south Tulsa to learn how technology like A.I. and virtual reality mixes with the constantly changing work landscape.
FOX23 spoke to one of the participants from Oral Roberts University who says the key lies with "Generation Z."
"Twenty six percent of the workforce is in this Generation Z," he said. "So you have to know how to motivate them and interest them. So using technology, you can change the workforce if you focus on people."
He estimates around 100 companies attended today's event.