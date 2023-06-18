TULSA, Okla. -- The American Red Cross is opening cooling stations after thousands are without power Sunday.
The following locations will open starting at 2 p.m.
- Reed Park Community Center, 4233 S. Yukon Ave., from 2 – 8 p.m.
- Lacy Park Community Center, 2134 N. Madison Pl., from 2 – 8 p.m.
Snacks, water, comfort items and device charging will be available. Cooling stations will be open until 8 p.m. They will be open 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. tomorrow.
Please stay home and stay off the roads to give crews the space we need to work on restoring access and power.
In Payne County, the Red Cross also has a shelter open at Yale Assembly of God, 777 Glory Road, Yale.