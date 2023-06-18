Weather Alert

...THE THREAT FOR HEAT IMPACTS WILL INCREASE EARLY THIS WEEK... With high temperatures expected to warm into the 90s and afternoon heat index values approaching triple digits across much of eastern Oklahoma and northwest and west central Arkansas early this week, the threat for heat stress impacts will increase. The threat will be highest for those that remain without commercial power and for those involved in outdoor storm recovery efforts. Take heat precautions, including staying properly hydrated, taking frequent shaded breaks and wearing light colored, loose fitting clothing.

...HEAT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 1 PM TO 9 PM CDT MONDAY... * WHAT...Heat index values from 95 to 100 expected. * WHERE...Tulsa, Rogers, Mayes, Delaware, Creek, Okmulgee, Wagoner and Muskogee Counties. * WHEN...From 1 PM to 9 PM CDT Monday. * IMPACTS...Hot temperatures and high humidity will combine to create a dangerous situation in which heat illnesses are possible. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The hot and humid conditions will be especially dangerous to those that remain without power and to those involved in outdoor storm recovery efforts. With hot and humid conditions expected to persist this week, additional advisories may be necessary in the coming days, depending on how quickly power restoration occurs. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Take extra precautions if you work or spend time outside. When possible, reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening. Know the signs and symptoms of heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Wear light weight and loose fitting clothing when possible and drink plenty of water. To reduce risk during outdoor work the occupational safety and health administration recommends scheduling frequent rest breaks in shaded or air conditioned environments. Anyone overcome by heat should be moved to a cool and shaded location. Heat stroke is an emergency, call 911. &&