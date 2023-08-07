Tulsa Race Massacre survivors, lawyers awaiting State Supreme Court decision
Tanya Modersitzki
Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily!
{{description}}
Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items.
Followed notifications
Please log in to use this featureLog In
More News
Tulsa Mayor G.T. Bynum spoke out on social media after the $841 million Improve Our Tulsa package that passed Tuesday night. Read MoreMayor G.T. Bynum speaks out after Improve Our Tulsa passes
After two murders in the last couple of days, Tulsa now stands at 32 homicides on the year. We spoke with the Tulsa Police Department (TPD)’s Homicide Unit this week about where this year's nu… Read MoreTulsa homicide rate down from last year at this time
OSU-Tulsa hosted a back to school bash giving out free school supplies. Read MoreVideo: OSU-Tulsa hosts a back to school bash giving out free school supplies
Some Tulsa students spent their day reaching out to lawmakers and city leaders to gain support for their school district. Read MoreVideo: Tulsa students show support for TPS
A man is dead after he fell off his bike into oncoming traffic in midtown Tulsa. Read MoreVideo: Man dead after falling off bike into midtown Tulsa traffic
Edison Preparatory School has opened a food pantry in partnership with the Food Bank of Eastern Oklahoma for all students in need. Read MoreVideo: Edison Preparatory opens food pantry for students in need
A new art installation is now on display at Gathering Place and will run until September 30. Read MoreVideo: New Gathering Place art installation will leave you with your own 'experience'
Broken Arrow Police say they responded to a home Tuesday morning near Albany and South 177th after a man was shot. Read MoreVideo: Broken Arrow homeowner shoots man accused of breaking in with a shovel
FOX23 spoke to Mayor G.T. Bynum after the Improve Our Tulsa package passed Tuesday night. Read MoreVideo: Mayor G.T. Bynum speaks out after Improve Our Tulsa passes
FOX23 spoke with TPD about where this year's homicide numbers stack up to previous years. Read MoreVideo: Tulsa sees 32 homicides by early August
FOX23 explains who the state has chosen to partner with to collect what they say could be $200 billion in damages. Read MoreVideo: New developments in protentional Winter Storm Uri lawsuit
With 100 percent of the vote in, all four Improve Our Tulsa propositions passed Tuesday night. Read MoreVideo: Improve Our Tulsa passes Tuesday night
Currently in Tulsa
Follow Fox23
Trending
-
Four girls injured after lightning strike at Mayes County swimming park, officials say
-
Police identify woman shot and killed in west Tulsa
-
What happened in Houston, and why are people in Tulsa talking about it?
-
Casting call out for food series filming in Tulsa
-
'Sip 'N Slide' event taking over downtown Tulsa street