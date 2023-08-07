The lawyers representing the last known survivors of the Tulsa Race Massacre filed an appeal on the public nuisance case against the City of Tulsa.

TULSA, Okla. — Time is of the essence for the last three known survivors of the 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre since all of them are more than 100 years old.
 
Lawyer leading the public nuisance lawsuit against the city of Tulsa, Damario Solomon-Simmons, said he's hoping for a miracle and isn't getting defeated.
 
"Continue to move forward with what we have. We have the law, we have the facts and we have the history on our side," he said.
 
Solomon-Simmons and his team filed the appeal at the Oklahoma Supreme Court. Lawyers said the case was unjustly dismissed after being told they'd go to the trial. The team also filed a motion for oral arguments. Lawyers are asking for the Supreme Court to move quickly and have it sent back to district court for trial.
 
Lawyer Randall Adams said when Judge Caroline Wall dismissed the case last month, she also dismissed the unjust enrichment claim that he said was supposed to survive a case dismissal. He added, it was agreed that the city was benefiting and profiting off of the Massacre by making Greenwood a tourist attraction.
 
"Who does the Massacre belong to? If it belongs to anyone, it belongs to the last three survivors of the massacre," Adams said.
 
The city denied to comment on the appeal because of the pending lawsuit.
 
Solomon-Simmons is hoping to know the Supreme Court's decision this fall. 

More News