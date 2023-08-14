TULSA, Okla. — When it comes to addressing period poverty and emergencies in Tulsa Public Schools, the district wants to reduce stress and worry for students and faculty.
"People have bodily functions and they deserve the dignity and respect to take care of those bodily functions in our restrooms and facilities," TPS Supt. Dr. Deborah Gist said during a board meeting.
Last month, FOX23 told you about a period pantry's Cassie Celestain. She is making it her mission to help bring period products to Tulsa-area schools.
While parents get school supplies, she was getting sanitary kits together.
She said one in four girls miss school every month because of their periods.
"That can be one to five days a month they're missing, and that accumulates overtime, so it's important girls have period products and stay in school and get all of that education," Celestain said.
TPS is putting free period product dispensers in the girls and non-gender bathrooms. The district is spending $150,000 to have the vendor "Aunt Flow" deliver the products.
TPS School Board member Elena Ashley doesn't think the district should supply free products for faculty because they get paid to work.
Ashley said male students and transgender students need to have parental approval or conversations first before having access to products.
"I think parents should be involved," she said.