Tulsa Public Schools to host second round of community budget meetings

TULSA, Okla. - Tulsa Public Schools is hosting its second round of community meetings about their upcoming budget changes.
The district held several meetings in September and October when it announced they would need to cut about $20 million for their 2020-2021 budget.
The second round of meetings will span four days at four different locations:
- Monday, December 9, from 5:30-7 p.m. at the McLain High School Fieldhouse.
- Tuesday, December 10, from 5:30-7 p.m. at the Memorial High School gymnasium.
- Wednesday, December 11 from 5:30-7 p.m. at the East Central School gymnasium.
- Thursday, December 12 from 5:30-7 p.m. at the Webster High School Allen Fieldhouse
The first round of meetings was coupled with a web survey for the community to give feedback on the potential changes.
The results of the first round of meetings were released in a report by the district in late October.
