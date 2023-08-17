TULSA, Okla. – Students and teachers at Tulsa Public Schools are heading back to the classroom Thursday.
The district, which serves more than 34,000 students, worked through the summer to get its facilities ready for students and faculty.
The district’s clear bag policy at school athletic events is new for this school year.
The district says it is still looking to fill several positions including teachers and support staff.
“We have had a shortage of teachers in Oklahoma, because of our lack of investment in public education for decades,” said Tulsa Public Schools Superintendent Dr. Deborah Gist. “It's only becoming more and more problematic as the national teacher shortage is growing, because the opportunities then become even more extensive."
With the start of the new year, comes uncertainty with the district’s accreditation status.
State Superintendent Ryan Walters has said that the school district’s accreditation should be downgraded due to the district’s performance on standardized tests and concerns about finances. A decision on the district’s status is set to be discussed during a State Board of Education meeting on Aug. 24.
Community stakeholders and lawmakers have spoken out about the decision to change Tulsa Public Schools’ accreditation.
Jenks Public Schools and Owasso Public Schools also go back to school Thursday.