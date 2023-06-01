Tulsa Public Schools launches Summer Cafe providing meals for kids

TULSA, Okla. - Tulsa Public Schools (TPS) launched its Summer Cafe program on June 1.
All children under 18 will be provided free breakfast and lunch meals. Services will be available on the weekends until April 15.
There are 40 Summer Cafe locations across the Tulsa School District.
Hours at each site vary between 7 a.m. and 9 a.m. for breakfast and between 11 a.m. and 12:30 p.m. for lunch.
"Our Summer Cafe program is available to every child in Tulsa, regardless of whether they are enrolled in our schools. We know that so many of our children and families count on school meals during the year and Summer Cafe ensures that every child in Tulsa can enjoy breakfast and lunch free of charge all summer long!" said Chief Operations and Finance Officer Jorge Robles.
For more details on the TPS Summer Cafe, click here.