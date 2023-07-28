When districts found out how much they were getting in federal funding, TPS claimed the amount they are to receive is incorrect.

TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa Public Schools said they did not receive the correct amount of Title I funding.
 
We've told you when districts found out how much they were getting from the state later than usual, they said made it challenging to budget for this school year.
 
TPS Supt. Dr. Deborah Gist's list of questions is growing for why State Supt. Ryan Walters is trying to downgrade TPS's accreditation and now, where are the district's remaining federal Title I dollars.

"We did not receive what we were expecting," Gist said. "We don't know exactly why yet."
 
In spring, districts are given preliminary numbers so they can budget. Then by June, they're given an exact number.
 
Last Monday, the State Department of Education notified media on how funding is being dispersed, showing TPS receiving $105 million total in funding, which includes Title I.
 
That's $12 million more than last year.
 
Gist said, there's another problem.
 
"We started seeing the information about our federal funds loaded Friday afternoon despite what was noticed to the public by the State Superintendent earlier in the week," she said.
 
Earlier this month, Walters said Oklahoma is receiving "historic funding." The funding supports low-income students and the state receives more based on the need.
 
This year, the state is receiving more than $224 million in Title I versus $211 million last year.
 
"Oklahoma got so much more based on the demographics of the state and the allocations that come from the federal government," Gist said.
 
Walters' media contact, Matt Langston, said he was looking into it. Gist said she's doing the same.
 
"We budgeted conservatively around that so it doesn't change that, but it certainly raises the question, how the formula was used and why we received what we received, because obviously, where we are right now, we have a great need for resources to serve our kids and so we're certainly going to make sure we understand that," she said.

