  • Tulsa Public Schools asks for teacher of the year nominations

    Updated:

    TULSA, Okla. - Quick Facts:

    • Tulsa Public Schools is searching for its next teacher and support employee of the year.
    • The district is taking submissions online until Dec. 6.
    • Winners will be announced during the spring semester.
    • All pre-K through 12th grade teachers are eligible to be teacher of the year.
    • Visit tulsaschools.org/toyseoy to learn more and send in your nomination.

