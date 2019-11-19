Tulsa Public Schools asks for teacher of the year nominations

TULSA, Okla. - Quick Facts:
- Tulsa Public Schools is searching for its next teacher and support employee of the year.
- The district is taking submissions online until Dec. 6.
- Winners will be announced during the spring semester.
- All pre-K through 12th grade teachers are eligible to be teacher of the year.
- Visit tulsaschools.org/toyseoy to learn more and send in your nomination.
