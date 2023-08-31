TULSA, Okla. − Tulsa Public Schools announced on Wednesday new game times for some football games and additional security measures.
The school district had already implemented a clear bag policy for attendees and fans after last year's shooting during a football game at McLain High School. The school district also said they have new weapons detection systems in place this year.
For this week’s slate of football games featuring high schools from Tulsa Public Schools, some teams have adjusted schedules.
- Thursday, August 31st
- Booker T Washington High School at Del City at 6 p.m.
- Hale High School (home) vs. East Central High School at LaFortune
- Friday, September 1
- Holland Hall at Will Rogers High School at 7 p.m.
- Memorial (home) vs. Central (visitor) at LaFortune at 7 p.m.
- Edison High School at Hilldale at 7:30 p.m.
For individual attendees, student IDs from participating schools are required for entrance to games held at a Tulsa Public Schools location, the school district said.
The school district also has a 24-hour safety hotline at 918-480-SAFE to report any suspicious activity.