TULSA, Okla. -- Tulsa Public Facilities Authority (TPFA) awarded Oak View Group the venue management and food service contract for the BOK Center and Cox Business Convention Center during a special meeting on Friday.
TPFA unanimously voted to begin negotiations with OVG360 and OVG Hospitality to manage venue operations, booking, partnerships and sponsorships, and food and beverage operations at the venues.
Oak View Group executives have nearly four decades of collective experience overseeing operations at BOK Center and Cox Business Convention Center, the company said in a press release.
Oak View Group said they plan to work with more local partners, introduce more local flavors, and implement the newest technology at the BOK Center and the COX Business Convention Center.
“We’re proud the Tulsa Public Facilities Authority has selected Oak View Group as their partner to chart the course forward, build upon the BOK Center and Cox Business Convention Center’s legacies, and take the venues to the next level," said Chris Granger, president of OVG360 in a press release.