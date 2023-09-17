TULSA, Okla. – Tulsa’s Promenade Mall came to a close on Sunday following a decades-long retail run.
The decision was made by the owners to close the mall after the building was cited for several fire code violations a couple of weeks ago. To comply with safety code standards, the mall hired a fire watch team to monitor the mall.
The fire watch will be discontinued on Sunday, a Tulsa fire spokesman said earlier this week.
“The fire marshal’s office made contact with property management and tenants to inform them of the violations and what actions need to be taken by property management in order for the facility to remain open,” said Andy Little with the Tulsa Fire Department. “These requirements involved providing fire watch and showing that progress to becoming compliant with fire codes. Tenants were informed that if these were not done, the mall would have to be closed.”
Dillard’s, Genisis Health Clubs, Tulsa Oilers’ ice rink and any other businesses on the perimeter of the mall will not be affected because they have their own fire suppression systems, Little said.
Mall tenants were only given a week to move.
"They walked up while I was training this week, handed me a piece of paper nonchalantly and said you got till Sunday at 6 o'clock and we're locking the doors,” said Craig Blacklock with World Class Fighting. “And, after that, you'll have to get with us to get your stuff."
As tenants scrambled to get out, shoppers hit the mall one last time.
"It was very sad. I mean you look around and you see all the stores that was there, but now they're gone," Sarah Siedell said.
Siedell says she practically lived at the Promenade on weekends throughout the '90s.
"When i was younger I came like almost every weekend. We would come to the movie theater, we'd walk around, go to the food court, and there was one store that I remember which was the KB Toys," she said.
Siedell said it was a sad moment seeing the mall close.
"All the memories that I had in the past is now disappearing," Siedell said.
The building first opened in the 1960s and then a second floor was added in 1985. It’s unclear what the owners plan to do with the building.