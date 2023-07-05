Tulsa popcorn shop still recovering from damages following Father's Day storm

TULSA, Okla. — A Tulsa popcorn shop suffered damages after the Father's Day storm that wreaked havoc across Green Country.
Premier Popcorn announced on their Facebook the store would be closed for renovation as the damages uncovered were more than first noticed.
Manager Barbie Smith said the storm caused many unexpected damages for the small store.
"The last thing we expected was for Oklahoma weather to be raining in our kitchen," she said.
Smith said a power line fell into the building, puncturing a large hole in the ceiling and allowing rain water to flood the shop.
She said the shop has been in recovery ever since, trying to work to reopen.
"Being a small family business, you know, you rely on the day to day customers and being down even just a couple of days hurt pretty bad," Smith said.
Smith said the kitchen suffered the majority of damage with standing water flooding the floors and pulling up the tile, ingredients lost and equipment suffering damages, as well. She said the shop has lost at least $6,000 in ingredients alone. The rest, Smith said she couldn't even estimate because there was too much.
Smith said the shop's popcorn machine even filled up with water.
"The restoration process, it's in effect," she said. "It was slow moving at first just because of the whole power line situation and it being dangerous to be in here. But since then they've replaced the ceiling in the back, and they're working on the lighting, they finished the lighting today and then we're moving on to the carpet out here."
The shop is expected to reopen on July 20 if the renovations go as planned.