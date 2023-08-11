TULSA, Okla. — A woman is now arrested after police said she put a gun in a woman's face and robbed her in June at a gas station near 31st Street and South Garnett road.
"Wrong place, wrong time," Officer Danny Bean said.
Police said Rozetta Prater approached a woman in line who was with her dog and began making threats of shooting her and her dog.
"Our suspect just starts going bezerk," Bean said.
Bean said the victim paid for her gas and returned to her vehicle but Prater didn't stop.
"Prater came back out and started attacking her right there at the gas pump," Bean said. "Hitting her car, hitting with keys, spitting in her face. At one point, brought out pepper spray."
Bean said that's when things escalated.
"At that point, Prater went back to her car and pointed it in the face of our victim," he said.
After the attack, police said Prater took the woman's phone and drove off, but she left her phone.
Police picked it up and dialed a name in the phone under the contact, "son," and someone answered and said it was their mother.
Bean told FOX23 it was a random attack.
"No one should be worried to go out or scared to do anything like that, it was just a bad situation," Bean said.