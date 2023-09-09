TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa police arrested several people for having more than 1 million lethal dosage units of fentanyl.
Tulsa police say they seized more than two pounds of fentanyl powder, which totaled about 529,250 lethal dosage units, and three pounds of fentanyl pills, which totaled about 698,100 lethal dosage units.
They said they also seized more than 234 grams of heroin and two handguns.
Oklahoma Bureau of Narcotics Spokesperson Mark Woodward says to think of lethal dosage unit as one deadly dose.
“We just know one of those dosage units could be deadly we have even seen high school kids they get a pill from a friend and score it and they take only a quarter, or half a pill and they overdose and die and we find the other half of that pill sitting on the nightstand,” Woodward said.
With 1,227,350 lethal dosage units, this seizure could potentially kill a quarter of Oklahoma’s population of 4 million.
“We know that one pill could be fatal,” Woodward said.
Woodward says it is something they see far too often.
“We intercepted one shipment alone on the way to an Oklahoma City apartment complex not long ago was with 9,000 dosage units and this person is getting shipments monthly if we had not stopped him,” said Woodward.