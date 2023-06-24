TULSA, Okla. – Police are searching for a suspect after a man was shot in the arm early Saturday.
Police responded to a home on 52nd Street North after a woman called 911 and said her boyfriend had been shot. Police arrived at the home and found a man with a gunshot wound to the arm.
Police said there were no signs of a break in and nothing had been stolen. The woman was not injured, police said.
The man was taken to the hospital to be treated for his injury.
Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 918-596-2677.